September 28, 2021

Montevallo’s 44th annual Fire Prevention Parade will be held Saturday, Oct. 2. Residents may participate in a fire-prevention themed chalk art contest leading up to the parade. (Contributed)

Montevallo to host Fire Prevention Parade, chalk art contest

By Emily Sparacino

Published 9:23 am Monday, September 27, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Residents of all ages will have a chance to meet local first responders and see fire equipment up-close at the Montevallo Fire Department’s 44th annual Fire Prevention Parade on Saturday, Oct. 2.

The parade will kick off the city’s fire prevention and public safety festivities at 10 a.m.

For the second straight year, the parade will travel along its new route down Main Street toward Railroad Avenue and end at Orr Park.

“Departments from our surrounding areas participate by bringing their fire trucks and other apparatuses to Montevallo,” Public Information Officer Kay Goke wrote in a press release. “After the parade, first responders will join the community at Orr Park, where citizens can view fire trucks up-close. There will also be food trucks, a bounce house and a fire sprinkler demonstration.”

Those who attend are encouraged to wear masks and social distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

For event updates, follow Montevallo Fire and Rescue on Facebook.

In addition to the parade, residents of all ages are invited to participate in the Fire Prevention Chalk Art Contest.

The purpose of the contest is to decorate Main Street with fire-prevention themed chalk art.

A list of topics that can be used will be sent to those who sign up.

Art can be added to any sidewalk on downtown Main Street.

Montevallo High School students and clubs may sign up for a chance to win the following prizes: $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.

All art must be completed by 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1.

Those who participate are asked to submit a photo of their work to montevallojuniorcitycouncil@gmail.com when it is completed.

To sign up for the contest, go to Forms.gle/VdeMqWwHk6Xe4uidA.

