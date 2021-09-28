expand
September 29, 2021

Cinnaholic Hoover will be among the company’s locations celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day on Monday, Oct. 4 with buy-one-get-one-free rolls. (File)

Cinnaholic Hoover to participate in BOGO cinnamon roll event

By Emily Sparacino

Published 4:50 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

HOOVER – One year after opening its doors, a local cinnamon roll bakery is preparing to offer its customers an extra-sweet deal.

Cinnaholic Hoover will join other participating locations in celebrating National Cinnamon Roll Day on Monday, Oct. 4 with buy-one-get-one-free rolls from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The free roll deal will apply to any roll of equal or lesser value, on in-store purchases only.

Franchise owner John Rumore opened Cinnaholic Hoover, Alabama’s first location of the Atlanta-based bakery known for its vegan cinnamon rolls and sweet treats, in September 2020.

Founded in 2010 by Shannon and Florian Radke, Cinnaholic offers 100-percent vegan products that are dairy- and lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free.

In a previous interview, Rumore said Shannon Radke spent more than a year working on the recipe, noting the absence of ingredients such as dairy and eggs makes Cinnaholic’s cinnamon rolls and treats safe options for people with certain food allergies.

The Radkes’ creations caught viewers’ attention when they appeared on the popular ABC television show Shark Tank in 2014.

After their screen time, the Radkes started to expand the brand across the U.S. and Canada.

Customers can build their own cinnamon rolls from more than 20 frosting flavors and various fresh toppings, or they can choose from Cinnaholic’s bestsellers, which include Blueberry Pie, Strawberries and Cream, Cookie Monster and the classic Old Skool Roll.

Cinnaholic Hoover is located at 270 Doug Baker Boulevard Suite 300.

For more information, visit @CinnaholicHooverLeeBranch on Facebook.

