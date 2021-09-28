expand
September 28, 2021

Eugenia “Jeanie Ruth” Eddins Morris

By Staff Reports

Published 9:15 am Tuesday, September 28, 2021

Helena

Eugenia “Jeanie Ruth” Eddins Morris, 86, passed away peacefully at her Helena home on Sunday, Sept. 19. Due to COVID concerns, a graveside only service was on Tuesday in Frisco City.

Jeanie Ruth was born April 16, 1935, in Frisco City. Upon graduation from FCHS in 1953, she attended Livingston University where she earned her BA in Education. While in college she enjoyed sorority life and singing with her a cappella group “The Notettes.”

After teaching several years in Frisco City and Pensacola, she reconnected with her college sweetheart, Charles Eugene Morris, and they enjoyed 50 years of marriage. Jeanie continued to teach in Birmingham after moving to be with Gene. They relocated to Helena in 1972, and she taught the remainder of her career at Helena Elementary School, where she retired in 1993.

Jeanie loved people, and carried her friendships from elementary, high school, college, and with fellow teachers throughout her life.

Jeanie enjoyed having a cat in her lap, playing the piano, playing bridge, writing poems, teaching and attending Sunday school classes. She was a member of ADK, DAR, and the Meriwether Society. During her retirement, she and Gene loved watching the Braves, UA and AU football, and sitting on the porch (animal and bird watching) while drinking coffee.

A longtime member of Helena Baptist Church, and later Community Baptist Church in Maylene, Jeanie Ruth truly lived by the Golden Rule.

Jeanie Ruth is survived by her children, Mary and Chuck; her dear sister, Barbara Wenner; nieces and nephews, John III, Carolyn, Beth (David), Laura, David (Ann), Susanna (Bernie), Buddy, Rebecca (Lamar), Melissa (Frank), Amanda, Norman (Jean), Elise (Brian), Mike (Lisa), Julie (Brian), Sam (Janet); and many great and great-great nieces and nephews.

In addition to “her” Gene, she is preceded in death by her beloved mother, Laurie K., and father, John W. Eddins; brother, John Eddins (Joanne); sisters, Carolyn Van Hoose (Alf), Laurie Thrash (Norman), Hope Glover (Will); brother in-law, Ken Morris (Betty); cousin, Letty-Lou Albritton (Bud); and nephews, Schuyler, Chip, and Bryan.

Also preceded by many beloved friends, Jeanie leaves behind special people including her bonus daughter, Teri; bonus grandson, Grayson; cousins, Gene, Judy, Lulu, Ed, Betty Anne, Camille, Clara, Charlotte and Jeannine; and her caregiver, Yolawnde.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests sending a memorial donation to Community Baptist in Maylene or your preferred church or animal shelter.

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at Southernheritagefunerals.com for the Morris family.

