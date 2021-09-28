expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2021

Leaders must circumvent options for COVID patients

By Staff Reports

Published 2:42 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

By PAUL DeMARCO | Guest Columnist

As the pandemic continues around the Nation, one highly-effective medication for those that have already contracted COVID-19 is the monoclonal antibody treatment. Thousands of patients across Alabama have received this treatment and it has proven to keep patients out of the hospital and prevent deaths by up to 70 percent.

Yet, as infections and deaths from the virus continue to climb in Alabama at record rates, the Biden administration has abruptly limited the treatment.

The Alabama Department of Public Health was given short notice that the treatment drugs could be limited significantly and now have to be distributed directly to the state by the federal providers. Limiting the supply will lead to less medications for patients who need it to avoid serious outcomes.

Alabama has millions of dollars in federal health care grants for COVID-19 relief that have not been spent and can still be appropriated. That money should be used to purchase more monoclonal antibody treatments to make up for the restrictions imposed by the president. Florida is looking at taking the same approach to prevent more of the state’s citizens from being hospitalized.

Alabama leaders must take action immediately to protect the lives of its citizens during the pandemic.

Gov. Kay Ivey and the Alabama Legislature should implement plans to order the medications directly from other manufacturers of this treatment.

We cannot allow the Biden Administration to limit supplies, which could cost more hospitalizations and fatalities in Alabama.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives

More News

280-area Vietnamese restaurant to operate under new name

Helena makes leap into top 5 for first time, others remain ranked

Pelham’s first Hometown Christmas Parade is all about unity

Pelham Board of Education discusses five-year plan, COVID -19 numbers

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

280-area Vietnamese restaurant to operate under new name

News

Pelham’s first Hometown Christmas Parade is all about unity

News

Pelham Board of Education discusses five-year plan, COVID -19 numbers

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain, Spain Park kick off inaugural girls flag football

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic Hoover to participate in BOGO cinnamon roll event

News

SCS Returning to Optional Masking

News

Shelby Iron Works Fall Festival set for Oct. 9

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 7

Helena

Helena City Council praises strength of city’s community

News

24e throws Pink Party for Breast Cancer Awareness

280 Main Story

Site plan for proposed hotel in Chelsea approved

Calera

SCSO to host National Night Out

Helena

Helena Library to hold Fire Prevention Week

News

CASA continues changing lives one child at a time

News

Hammac of SCSO graduates Drug Unit Commander Academy at Quantico

News

Pelham’s Roxanne Wing writes guide to ‘Lead Your Child to Success’

Montevallo

Cause of incident at MHS likely a faulty HVAC unit, officials say

280 Main Story

OMIS teacher wins classroom design contest

News

Pelham’s Aly Bevelle works the New York runway

280 Main Story

New Oak Mountain administrators discuss goals at reception

Events

Montevallo to host Fire Prevention Parade, chalk art contest

Alabaster Main Story

Taking care of business: Thompson picks up 4th shutout in dominant win at Mountain Brook

280 Main Story

Lions build big lead, hold on to move to 6-0

Helena

Washington shines as Helena wins double-OT thriller against No. 6 McAdory