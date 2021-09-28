expand
Ad Spot

September 29, 2021

Shelby County Schools will return to mask optional for all schools and facilities but masks will be required on school busses. (File)

SCS Returning to Optional Masking

By Staff Reports

Published 3:46 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

SHELBY COUNTY – Shelby County Schools will return to mask optional for all schools and facilities beginning Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

SCS states that they have seen the percent of positive cases of COVID-19 in their schools follow the downward trend in the state and county. They will continue to closely monitor the percentages and make adjustments to their COVID-19 response as needed.

A rate of 5% in a school population could warrant increasing the level of mitigation to include universal masking for a period of time necessary to slow transmission within the school setting.

The school district will continue all other COVID-19 mitigation strategies including distancing as much as possible, frequent hand washing, cleaning and fogging buildings with hospital grade cleaning solutions, increased ventilation and upgrades to current air systems.

The following protocols will be implemented:

  • Students who test positive must remain home for 10 days.
  • Students who are in quarantine from an outside of school exposure must follow ADPH’s quarantine guidance.
  • Students who exhibit symptoms of COVID-19 such as: loss of taste or smell, unexplained cough, fever, vomiting and/or diarrhea should stay home and contact your physician or consider testing for COVID-19. Contact your school nurse if guidance is needed.

Parents will be notified of their students’ increased risk for COVID-19 due to an exposure to a positive case. However, students will not be required to stay home from school unless they become symptomatic.

Masks will still be required on school buses under a federal masking order for public transit.

For past addendums, visit Shelbyed.k12.al.us/.

 

More News

280-area Vietnamese restaurant to operate under new name

Helena makes leap into top 5 for first time, others remain ranked

Pelham’s first Hometown Christmas Parade is all about unity

Pelham Board of Education discusses five-year plan, COVID -19 numbers

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

280 Main Story

280-area Vietnamese restaurant to operate under new name

News

Pelham’s first Hometown Christmas Parade is all about unity

News

Pelham Board of Education discusses five-year plan, COVID -19 numbers

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain, Spain Park kick off inaugural girls flag football

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic Hoover to participate in BOGO cinnamon roll event

News

SCS Returning to Optional Masking

News

Shelby Iron Works Fall Festival set for Oct. 9

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 7

Helena

Helena City Council praises strength of city’s community

News

24e throws Pink Party for Breast Cancer Awareness

280 Main Story

Site plan for proposed hotel in Chelsea approved

Calera

SCSO to host National Night Out

Helena

Helena Library to hold Fire Prevention Week

News

CASA continues changing lives one child at a time

News

Hammac of SCSO graduates Drug Unit Commander Academy at Quantico

News

Pelham’s Roxanne Wing writes guide to ‘Lead Your Child to Success’

Montevallo

Cause of incident at MHS likely a faulty HVAC unit, officials say

280 Main Story

OMIS teacher wins classroom design contest

News

Pelham’s Aly Bevelle works the New York runway

280 Main Story

New Oak Mountain administrators discuss goals at reception

Events

Montevallo to host Fire Prevention Parade, chalk art contest

Alabaster Main Story

Taking care of business: Thompson picks up 4th shutout in dominant win at Mountain Brook

280 Main Story

Lions build big lead, hold on to move to 6-0

Helena

Washington shines as Helena wins double-OT thriller against No. 6 McAdory