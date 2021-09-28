SCSO to host National Night Out

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting a National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

The event is designed to strengthen the relationship between first responders (police, fire and more) and the Shelby County community. The SCSO National Night Out will be held at Heardmont Park, and attendees will be able to get close to features such as SCSO vehicles and equipment, first responder helicopters and even a tactical armored truck.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office wanted to emphasize this is a free family friendly event, so children of all ages are welcome to participate. Several local businesses will be in attendance, and guests will be able to interact with various first responders in the Shelby County area to learn about how their communities are being protected.

Food will be available with options featuring Dock of the Bay Food Truck and The Great American Hotdog Stand.

The event will be from 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.