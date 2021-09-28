expand
September 29, 2021

Park volunteer John Perkins feeds stalks of sorghum cane into a conveyor to be squeezed for juice and cooked into syrup at the Shelby Iron Works Fall Festival. (Contributed)

Shelby Iron Works Fall Festival set for Oct. 9

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:26 pm Tuesday, September 28, 2021

By JENNIFER MAIER | Special to the Reporter

The Shelby Iron Works Fall Festival is making a comeback for 2021.  After canceling last year’s event due to COVID-19, the festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 9 from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. with free parking and admission.

Old-time traditions will be on display for the whole family to enjoy. The blacksmiths, always a crowd favorite, will display their skills, and the large antique sawmill will be sure to impress everyone.

Park volunteers will continue the tradition of making the famous sorghum syrup from locally-harvested sorghum cane. Attendees can watch as the sorghum cane is squeezed on-site, and the juice is cooked to a beautiful golden syrup.

New for this year, the festival will feature food trucks, so be sure to come with an empty stomach. Simone’s Kitchen, Geaux Grub, Catering by LaNetta and Tasso’s Lemonades, Kettle Corn, and Shave Ice will have some fantastic food choices, and the dining hall will be open so you can dine in air-conditioned comfort.

Many vendors have signed up to participate in this year’s festival. You’ll find everything from antiques and collectibles, jewelry, quilts, candles and many other hand-made items.

Visit the Country Store and peruse its selection of goods including Amish food, T-shirts, baseball caps, homemade goodies and more.

And be sure to visit the park’s museum, along with its one-room schoolhouse and farmhouse.

Back by popular demand is the Ain’t Misbehavin’ Dance Band playing tunes from the Big Band era.

So, bring a chair and enjoy the live entertainment.

Sponsors for this year’s event are America’s First Federal Credit Union, State Representative Corley Ellis and The Ranches at Shelby Lakes.

The Shelby Iron Works Park has a rich industrial history, and was home to what was the largest charcoal blast furnace in Alabama. It was established in 1846 by Horace Ware.

The Shelby Iron Works Park is well-known for its monthly pancake breakfasts held on the first Saturday of each month.

The park is located at 10268 County Road 42 in Shelby.

Questions regarding the Fall Festival can be sent to Park Director Jennifer Maier at schs1854@bellsouth.net.

