Helena makes leap into top 5 for first time, others remain ranked

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

There are now three teams ranked inside the top five of their respective classification after the latest ASWA high school football poll was released on Wednesday morning, Sept. 29.

Previously the No. 9 team in Class 6A, the Helena Huskies made a huge leap up four spots to No. 5 in the standings after taking down previous No. 6 McAdory in double overtime to remain undefeated on the season.

It marks Helena’s highest ranking in school history.

With that 41-35 win against the Yellow Jackets, the Huskies improved to 6-0 on the season and received 115 points in the voting, which was slightly ahead of No. 6 Mountain brook with 106 points.

Helena also joined another county team inside the top five of the 6A classifications, as the Briarwood Lions remained the No. 3 team in the standings after taking down Mortimer Jordan 38-22 to improve to 6-0 on the season.

The Lions have their difficult stretch still ahead with games against Shades Valley, Mountain Brook and Homewood to close out region play, but they have scored 41.2 points per game and are giving up just 19.5 points per game.

Those two give Shelby County two of the top five teams in the 6A classification heading into the second half of the season.

There also remained two top-10 teams in Class 7A.

The Thompson Warriors remained atop the standings at No. 1 in the classification after taking down current 6A No. 6 Mountain Brook 51-0 last week.

So far this season, the Warriors have yet to give up double digits in any game, have only given up one touchdown, have posted four shutouts in six games and have scored 51 or more in four of six games.

They are averaging 51.7 points per game and giving up just two points per game as one of the best teams in the country.

Thompson has won every game by at least 33 points and has scored 42 or more in every matchup so far. However, the Warriors are one of six undefeated teams left in the 7A classification.

Oak Mountain isn’t undefeated, but the Eagles’ lone loss this season came to No. 2 Hoover in their last outing. That loss was good enough to keep them in the standings, as they hold the No. 10 spot in the classification.

Oak Mountain has two key games against Spain Park and Tuscaloosa County that will likely determine their postseason fate before squaring off with top-10 teams Hewitt-Trussville and Thompson to end region play.

See the each classification’s rankings below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (22); 6-0; 264 Hoover; 6-0; 195 Auburn; 6-0; 176 Central-Phenix City; 6-0; 154 Theodore; 5-0; 126 Hewitt-Trussville; 5-1; 111 James Clemens; 6-0; 92 Fairhope; 4-1; 55 Enterprise; 5-1; 39 Oak Mountain; 4-1; 36

Others receiving votes: Baker (4-1) 6.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Spanish Fort (19); 5-0; 255 Clay-Chalkville (3); 5-0; 207 Briarwood; 6-0; 171 Hartselle; 6-0; 148 Helena; 6-0; 115 Mountain Brook; 5-1; 106 Jackson-Olin; 5-0; 68 Pinson Valley; 4-2; 67 McAdory; 5-1; 56 Hueytown; 5-1; 32

Others receiving votes: Opelika (3-3) 15, Homewood (4-1) 5, Muscle Shoals (5-0) 4, Northridge (6-0) 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (3-2) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Pike Road (17); 5-0; 248 Pleasant Grove (5); 4-1; 213 Leeds; 6-0; 173 Alexandria; 5-0; 153 Guntersville; 5-1; 105 Central-Clay Co.; 5-1; 104 UMS-Wright; 4-1; 101 Russellville; 5-1; 42 Faith-Mobile; 3-2; 39 Parker; 5-0; 37

Others receiving votes: Greenville (4-1) 12, Andalusia (4-2) 10, Ardmore (5-0) 9, St. Paul’s (2-3) 5, Boaz (5-1) 1, Center Point (4-2) 1, Fairview (4-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Handley (19); 4-0; 251 Madison Aca. (2); 4-1; 195 Vigor; 5-0; 177 American Chr. (1); 4-1; 164 Williamson; 4-2; 101 Northside; 4-1; 98 West Limestone; 4-1; 70 Central-Florence; 6-0; 64 Gordo; 4-2; 62 Brooks; 5-0; 26

Others receiving votes: St. James (4-1) 12, Cherokee Co. (4-1) 11, Randolph (6-0) 11, West Blocton (5-0) 5, Etowah (3-2) 2, St. Michael (4-1) 2, Bibb Co. (4-2) 1, Jackson (4-2) 1, Priceville (4-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (21); 4-0; 261 Piedmont (1); 5-0; 195 Catholic-Montgomery; 6-0; 182 Flomaton; 4-0; 150 Trinity; 5-0; 128 Opp; 5-1; 94 Winfield; 6-0; 73 Plainview; 4-1; 63 Lauderdale Co.; 6-0; 27 Montgomery Aca.; 4-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Saks (5-1) 22, T.R. Miller (4-2) 16, Bayside Aca. (4-2) 10, Excel (4-1) 4, Wicksburg (5-1) 2, Geraldine (3-2) 1, Southside-Selma (4-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Clarke Co. (10); 4-1; 220 Lanett (8); 4-2; 204 Mars Hill Bible (2); 3-2; 167 Ariton (2); 6-0; 157 Elba; 5-1; 147 Falkville; 4-1; 100 Spring Garden; 4-1; 84 Cleveland; 4-1; 61 Southeastern-Blount; 5-0; 28 Colbert Co.; 5-1; 20

Others receiving votes: G.W. Long (3-1) 15, Leroy (4-1) 12, Geneva Co. (3-2) 11, Luverne (4-0) 9, Sand Rock (4-1) 6, Aliceville (4-2) 4, Midfield (4-1) 4, B.B. Comer (4-2) 3, Tanner (4-2) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Brantley (15); 4-0; 241 Sweet Water (7); 5-0; 218 Maplesville; 6-0; 177 Pickens Co.; 4-1; 124 Notasulga; 5-0; 121 Decatur Heritage; 4-2; 93 Wadley; 6-0; 91 Millry; 4-1; 79 Loachapoka; 3-1; 42 Keith; 5-1; 35

Others receiving votes: Marion Co. (5-1) 16, Samson (5-1) 13, Sumiton Chr. (4-1) 4.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Escambia Aca. (21); 5-0; 261 Autauga Aca. (1); 5-0; 199 Pike Liberal Arts; 5-1; 178 Chambers Aca.; 5-1; 128 Glenwood; 3-2; 123 Sparta; 5-0; 114 Jackson Aca.; 5-0; 92 Patrician; 3-2; 65 Crenshaw Chr.; 4-1; 45 Morgan Aca.; 3-2; 20

Others receiving votes: Lee-Scott (3-2) 14, Bessemer Aca. (1-3) 10, Tuscaloosa Aca. (2-3) 5.