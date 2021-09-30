expand
Ad Spot

September 30, 2021

Kerry Earl Wilbanks

By Staff Reports

Published 11:14 am Thursday, September 30, 2021

Kerry Earl Wilbanks
Shelby

Kerry Earl Wilbanks, age 54, of Shelby, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23 at his home, after a courageous battle with cancer.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Doris Wilbanks; father, James “Jimmy” Wilbanks; and grandmother, Minnie “Thuz” Stone.

He is survived by his wife, Amy; stepchildren, Zachary, Hailey and Brayden; his son, James Wilbanks; grandchildren, Colton, Hayley “BooBoo” and Cody; and special friends, Blake McBee (Lauren), Benny Talton, Ronnie and Kathy Washington and Charles and Lisa Higgins, Matthew Henry (Susan).

Always loved, forever missed, never forgotten.

More News

POPCLECTIC: SCAC’s newest gallery show

Westover approves school site option in Pine Mountain Preserve

Kerry Earl Wilbanks

Mary Elizabeth Harris

  • Latest on the Corona Virus

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Stories

  • Latest Sports

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Public Records

  • Latest Obituaries

Columbiana

POPCLECTIC: SCAC’s newest gallery show

280 Main Story

Westover approves school site option in Pine Mountain Preserve

Helena

Two by Two’s Barktoberfest rescheduled

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Jubilee brings live events back to city

Helena

Photos: Great crowd welcomes back Buck Creek Festival

Columbiana

Columbiana man arrested on murder charge

Helena Main Story

Car drives into Helena dentist office

280 Main Story

Vendor registration still open for Mt Laurel Fall Festival on Oct. 16

280 Main Story

Alabama’s first five-star lacrosse recruit is Briarwood’s Moore

280 Main Story

280-area Vietnamese restaurant to operate under new name

News

Pelham’s first Hometown Christmas Parade is all about unity

News

Pelham Board of Education discusses five-year plan, COVID -19 numbers

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain, Spain Park kick off inaugural girls flag football

280 Main Story

Cinnaholic Hoover to participate in BOGO cinnamon roll event

News

SCS Returning to Optional Masking

News

Shelby Iron Works Fall Festival set for Oct. 9

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 7

Helena

Helena City Council praises strength of city’s community

News

24e throws Pink Party for Breast Cancer Awareness

280 Main Story

Site plan for proposed hotel in Chelsea approved

Calera

SCSO to host National Night Out

Helena

Helena Library to hold Fire Prevention Week

News

CASA continues changing lives one child at a time

News

Hammac of SCSO graduates Drug Unit Commander Academy at Quantico