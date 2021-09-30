Mary Elizabeth Harris

Shelby

Mary Elizabeth Harris, 64, of Shelby, passed away Monday, Sept. 20, in Daphne. She was born April 14, 1957, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Mary believed in God, her family and friends, and she always put them ahead of herself.

She is proceeded in death by her parents, Willie J. Armstrong and Elsie Luceal Armstrong, and one sister, Myra Armstrong.

She is survived by five children, Tonya Wooten of Shelby, Sonya Presley of Georgia, James Presley of Shelby, Becky (Nick) Watley of Daphne, and Breezie Harris of Prattville; 11 grandchildren; one sister, Jackie Smith of Prattville; four brothers, Jesse Armstrong, Sr. of Shelby, Robert Jones of Greenville, David Jones of Greenville, and Phillip (Shannon) Armstrong of Greenville; along with a host of nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.

No services are planned at this time.

Expressions of condolence for the family may be made at Hughesfh.com.