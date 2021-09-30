Montevallo Fire and Rescue announces upgraded ISO rating

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – Montevallo’s fire department has reached a new milestone in its fire protection services for the city’s residents.

Montevallo Fire and Rescue’s ISO rating has been upgraded from a 3 to a 2, a significant achievement even in communities with paid departments.

The Insurance Services Office issues ISO ratings annually to gauge how well-prepared a fire department is to protect its community.

The rating scale ranges from 1 to 10, with 1 being the best rating possible.

A good rating translates to reduced insurance rates for home and business owners.

Chief Brad Davis said he is proud of his team and their daily efforts to protect the Montevallo community.

“Our personnel exhibit the utmost professionalism on each call and are respected in the community for their efforts,” Davis said. “I am extremely proud of my team.”

Montevallo Fire and Rescue expressed gratitude to Shelby County 911, Alabaster and Calera fire departments and the First Battalion, along with the Montevallo and Alabaster water boards.

Montevallo Fire and Rescue operates two stations, three engines, one ladder truck, two rescue trucks and several support vehicles.

The department consists of nearly 40 volunteer firefighters, including the chief and officers.

Montevallo Fire and Rescue will hold an open house for the Explorer program on Sunday, Oct. 3 at 1 p.m. at Montevallo Fire Station No. 1, located at 1140 Ashville Road.

Residents ages 14-21 interested in learning more about the program are invited to attend.