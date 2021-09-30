Two by Two’s Barktoberfest rescheduled

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Two by Two Animal Rescue’s popular event Barktoberfest has been rescheduled for March 19, 2022.

“Unfortunately, we have made the difficult decision to postpone Barktoberfest for the health of our community,” Two by Two wrote in a released statement.

Barktoberfest has been held every October since it premiered six years ago. Attendees can get acquainted with the local shelter while enjoying family-friendly events, and even add a four-legged friend to the family through their adoption corner.

Two by Two wrote in their statement even though Barktoberfest will take place in the spring, it will still have all of the fun events and activities the public knows and loves.

“Most importantly, our return will properly honor our longtime friend and foster, Jane Treadwell Holston,” they wrote. “We will kick it all off with a candlelight vigil on Friday, March 18 – a tribute to Jane and every other person our community has lost to COVID.”

Holston, a longtime volunteer and partner of Two by Two, died from COVID-19 in early September.

“Most of us who were blessed to call Jane Treadwell Holston a friend are still grappling with the reality we no longer have her,” Two by Two wrote in a social media post honoring Holston. “My heart screams for everyone to know that Jane was a giver.”

Updates regarding Barktoberfest will be released as the event gets closer. For more information, visit twobytworescue.com.