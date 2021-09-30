expand
October 1, 2021

Pictured are riders from last year's annual Matthew Blount Post 555 memorial ride. (File)

UPDATED: Matthew Blount Memorial Ride rescheduled

By Michelle Love

Published 2:37 pm Thursday, September 30, 2021

PELHAM – On Oct. 16, motorcycle riders are set to gather for the annual Matthew Blount American Legion Post 555 memorial ride.

The ride, which goes throughout Pelham and Montevallo, is held in honor of Matthew Blount, who served as a medic in the United States military. Blount passed away from complications due to a severe and rare form of cancer, and the event is held every year on the Saturday closest to his birthday.

The ride was originally to be held on Sept. 18, but the onslaught of poor weather caused the event to be rescheduled.

Motorcycle riders gather from all over to pay their respects through the ride, and to raise money for the Wreaths Across America organization. Last year’s event had a rather large turnout, raising $544.

“We do it out of respect for the guys who gave their lives,” said Post Commander Barry Blount, Matthew’s father.  “They gave a portion of their life for the country. And it’s respect that we do each year for those veterans down there and their families.”

All details of the previously planned ride are the same. The ride begins at 11 a.m. at Heart of Dixie Harley Davidson. Riders will travel to the National Cemetery in Montevallo for a brief prayer, then will end the ride at Margarita Grill in Pelham. All proceeds will go to Wreaths Across America.

