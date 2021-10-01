expand
Ad Spot

October 1, 2021

Inverness Elementary teacher receives Crystal Apple Award

By Emily Sparacino

Published 10:32 am Friday, October 1, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – Inverness Elementary School teacher Tyler Martin thought she was going to a meeting on the morning of Thursday, Sept. 30, when she walked into the school’s front lobby and saw a group of people waiting for her.

A look of surprise on her face, Martin soon realized she had not been called to a meeting, but instead an award presentation at which she was the honoree.

Mark Achuff, owner of Birmingham Mortgage Group, and Diana Henry, business development director with WayFM, presented Martin with a Crystal Apple Award, an honor Achuff sponsors through the radio station to encourage and recognize dedicated teachers throughout the year.

Laura Royal and her daughter, Tyson, nominated Martin for the award after Tyson had a positive experience in Martin’s third grade class at IES.

“There are many reasons why I believe, as a parent, that Mrs. Tyler Martin deserves this award,” Royal wrote in her nomination letter. “I could write volumes about her kindness, not just to my own child but to all the kids in her class, regardless of their backgrounds, parental involvement, or even their intellectual abilities. I could describe how she has made my daughter love school by making learning interesting and relevant to her life.”

Tyson described Martin as both her teacher and friend.

“Mrs. Martin is the nicest teacher I have ever had #NOTKIDDING,” she wrote. “I have reactive arthritis and I was in a wheelchair at the beginning of school last year and couldn’t do recess or PE. She would sit with me on the playground so I was not by myself when my friends played so I did not feel left out or sad.”

Tyson said Martin also helped her stay on track with her school work when she was in the hospital.

“She is so nice and I hope she wins because she really should because she is a super good teacher, probably the best,” Tyson wrote.

Laura wrote about a night Tyson was struggling to understand a concept involving fractions, and Martin stayed on the phone with her for more than an hour until Tyson was able to complete the assigned worksheet.

“I could wax on and on about the millions of ways she, as well as every other teacher in this country, has had to pivot and adjust to COVID restrictions,” Laura wrote. “She has been our steady rock as she has addressed online learning and social distancing and all the parents’ questions about Google Classroom and mask breaks, and she has done all these things with a pleasant attitude and an encouraging word.”

Martin became emotional as she listened to the Royals’ comments about her.

“This is so sweet,” Martin said. “Y’all made my week. Thank you guys so much.”

Achuff said the WayFM team read through all of the nominations and was “moved” by Tyson’s and Laura’s nomination.

“I can speak as principal to what a wonderful job she does,” IES Principal Christine Hoffman said. “She knows the students and cares about them, and in her heart, she wants every child to be successful. Being a full-time mother with three little ones, she puts her heart and soul into teaching as well.”

More News

Bertolone’s goes pink for October

Court of Criminal Appeals affirms Jeff West’s conviction of manslaughter

Shelby County Chamber holds 2021 Public Safety Awards

UPDATE: SC pipeline segments shut down due to petroleum sheen on Buck Creek

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Calera

Bertolone’s goes pink for October

Calera

Court of Criminal Appeals affirms Jeff West’s conviction of manslaughter

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Chamber holds 2021 Public Safety Awards

News

UPDATE: SC pipeline segments shut down due to petroleum sheen on Buck Creek

280 Main Story

Inverness Elementary teacher receives Crystal Apple Award

Montevallo

UM Stephens College of Business launches new marketing concentrations

Helena

Helena man caught with 2 pounds of meth, arrested on drug trafficking charges

280 Main Story

Smith’s 5 touchdowns lead Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Spain Park

280 Main Story

Garrison’s 5 touchdowns lead Chelsea to 2nd straight win

Montevallo

Montevallo Fire and Rescue announces upgraded ISO rating

News

UPDATED: Matthew Blount Memorial Ride rescheduled

News

Officer Juan Gomez awarded posthumous Officer of the Year Award

Columbiana

POPCLECTIC: SCAC’s newest gallery show

280 Main Story

Westover approves school site option in Pine Mountain Preserve

Helena

Two by Two’s Barktoberfest rescheduled

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster Jubilee brings live events back to city

Helena

Photos: Great crowd welcomes back Buck Creek Festival

Columbiana

Columbiana man arrested on murder charge

Helena Main Story

Car drives into Helena dentist office

280 Main Story

Vendor registration still open for Mt Laurel Fall Festival on Oct. 16

280 Main Story

Alabama’s first five-star lacrosse recruit is Briarwood’s Moore

280 Main Story

280-area Vietnamese restaurant to operate under new name

News

Pelham’s first Hometown Christmas Parade is all about unity

News

Pelham Board of Education discusses five-year plan, COVID -19 numbers