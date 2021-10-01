Shelby County Chamber holds 2021 Public Safety Awards

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

The Pelham Civic Complex hosted the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce Public Safety Awards on Wednesday, Sept. 29. The awards were distributed to the exemplary first responders throughout various Shelby County police and fire departments.

“All of us that live in Shelby County know what a privilege the quality of life we’re fortunate to have is, and a big aspect of that quality of life is the safe environment that is created by the outstanding men and women who serve in law enforcement, firefighters and EMT professionals,” said President and CEO of SCCC Kirk Mancer.

The various heads of each department stood at the podium and shared heartwarming and inspiring stories about the award recipients for their corresponding departments. Each officer, firefighter and paramedic professional was described by their superior officers as dedicated, hard-working and the true definition of what a first responder stands for.

The award recipients per jurisdiction were as follows:

Alabaster

Officer Monique Bivins and Officer Bryan Stewart of the APD

Apparatus Operator Jamada Green of Alabaster Fire Department

Cahaba Valley Fire & EMR District

Firefighter and Paramedic Cody Wilcox

Calera

Officer Fred Yarenko and Officer Ryan Warren of CPD

Firefighter and Paramedic Chet Avery of CFD

Chelsea Fire and Rescue

Firefighter and Paramedic William Glasscock

Columbiana

Investigator John Hall of Columbiana Police Department

Helena

Officer Jeff Murphy of Helena Police Department

Firefighter and Paramedic Brad Morales

Hoover

Officer Kyle Brohl of Hoover Police Department

Firefighter and Paramedic Josh Henson and Lieutenant Jeff Harris of Hoover Fire Department

Montevallo

Officer Matthew Staggs of Montevallo Police Department

Pelham

Officer Juan Gomez (posthumous) of Pelham Police Department

Firefighter and Paramedic Jim Terrell

Shelby County Sheriff’s Department

Deputy Robert Rodriguez

University of Montevallo Police Department

Officer Jason Thrash

“Each of the recipients that you heard about today and their colleagues make living in Shelby County an even safer and better place to live and do business,” Mancer said at the end of the ceremony. “In these very challenging days, your Shelby County Chamber wants you to know that we respect you, we value you and we are thankful for each and every one of you.”