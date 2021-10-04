expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2021

Arrest reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:26 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

The following individuals were arrested and charged by municipal police departments in Shelby County.

Alabaster

Sept. 16

-Alejandro Xolocotzi Hipolito, 41, of Homewood, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Asia Lashea Flores, 19, of Clanton, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Anna Marie Littleton, 19, of Thorsby, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Hector Mora Valdez, 37, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 17

-Michael Webb, 64, of Calera, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 18

-Brandon Lee McCall, 28, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Veronica Michelle Shields (Bivins), 53, of Alabaster, probation violation warrant with SCSO and using false identity to obstruct justice.

-Juan Pablo Ponce, 35, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jose Carlos Colin Gonzalez, 23, of Alabaster, alias warrant.

Sept. 19

-Peggy Nell Pate, 60, of Pelham, alias warrant with Calera PD.

-Donte Jurrell Patton, 29, of Birmingham, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 20

-Kreston Deshawn Speigner, 28, of Calera, alias warrant (failure to comply with court), alias warrant (attempt to elude police) and alias warrant (resisting arrest).

-Joshua Lawrence Bradley, 29, of Montevallo, criminal trespass third degree and public intoxication.

-Robert Colton Lyle, 28, of Alabaster, criminal trespass third degree.

-Jeffrey Weston Labretone, 27, of Gadsden, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Danielle Skaggs, 33, of Henderson, KY, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 21

-Caleb Alexander Carter, 35, of Henderson, KY, fugitive from justice.

Sept. 22

-William Franklin Snyder, 26, of Montevallo, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 23

-Jonathan Aron Donaldson, 38, of Alabaster, stolen property – RSP sale of stolen property.

-Brandon Dion Kirkland, 37, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

Sept. 24

-Brandon Michael Smith, 41, of Mount Olive, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 26

-Gatra Bernard Reeves Jr., 24, of Selma, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Jennifer Blackmon Frith, 39, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – assault.

-Jamie Bruce Crawford, 52, of Birmingham, alias warrant and capias warrant.

Sept. 27

-Delaney Leigh Smith, 27, of Helena, possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calera

Sept. 11

-Zachary Tavares Barnes, attempting to elude a police officer, reckless endangerment, receiving stolen property second degree – buying/receiving stolen property (between $1,500-$2,500) and possession of a concealed weapon without a permit.

-Juan Jose Diaz Villatoro, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Kriston Miranda Cook, agency assist.

-William Matthew Lawson, agency assist.

Sept. 12

-Joseph Deangela Thompson, failure to appear – FTA.

-Desmond Edward Cottingham, failure to appear – FTA.

-Bobby Hershel Johnson, III, theft of property fourth degree – property does not exceed $500.

-Jolyn Broadhead, possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possession, possession of drug paraphernalia, attempting to elude a police officer, tampering with physical evidence and promote prison contraband third degree.

-Matthew Russell Stafford, attempting to elude a police officer, certain persons forbidden to possess pistol, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit, possession of marijuana first degree – possession, distribution of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance – synthetic narcotic – possession, tampering with physical evidence, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a sawed off rifle/shotgun.

Sept. 13

-Christopher Michael Hall, criminal trespass third degree.

-Brandon Lamar Penn, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 14

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 15

-Jeffrey Aaron Ray, agency assist.

-Brandon Lee Erwin, giving false identification to law enforcement officer.

Sept. 16

-Regina Leigh Price, failure to appear – FTA.

-Alan Reed Tillery, public intoxication.

Sept. 18

-Wanda Keith Williamson, 57, failure to appear – FTA.

-Floyd Edwards Rush, 38, disorderly conduct – disturbing peace, obstructing government operating, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

-William Charles Barger, 50, public intoxication.

-Jose Carlos Colin-Gonzalez, 23, failure to appear – FTA.

-Wanda Keith Williamson, 56, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 19

-Peggy Nell Pate, 59, theft of property fourth degree (shoplifting) – property does not exceed $500 and is not taken from the person.

-Miguel Marco Martinez, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Nicholas Caffey, 39, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 20

-Anthony Kyle Alleman, 34, illegal possession of prescription drugs.

-Christopher Scott Abernathy, 40, carrying a pistol unlawfully.

-Douglas Cass Davis, 49, failure to appear – FTA.

-Kreston Deshawn Speigner, 28, agency assist.

-Daryl Lamonte Hill, 42, public intoxication.

Sept. 21

-Jonathan Daniel Warren, 39, agency assist.

-Josey Len Shannon, 42, public intoxication.

-Travis Matthew Barger, 28, possession of a controlled substance – cocaine – possess, driving under the influence – combined substance and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

-Cansas Shea Lodge, 41, failure to appear.

Sept. 22

-Timothy Earl Gilbert, 52, harassment (simple assault).

-Maggie Marie Cooper, 43, driving under the influence – alcohol, resisting arrest, possession of marijuana second degree – possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Matthew Nathaniel Taylor, 21, agency assist.

-Maggie Marie Cooper, 43, aggravated assault police officer – strong arm.

-Victoria Chante Brasher, 39, felony child abuse family.

Sept. 23

-Brandon Dion Kirkland, 37, agency assist.

-Khara Danielle Aloia, 37, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 24

-Michael John Worlow, 56, driving under the influence – alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree – possession.

-Vyonka C. Kennebrew Hilliard, 45, failure to appear – FTA.

Sept. 25

-Seth Nathaniel Scott, 35, agency assist.

-Michelle Leigh Allen, 37, public intoxication and resisting arrest.

-Justin Lee Lunceford, 33, failure to appear – FTA.

-Jarius Tyrek Sullens, 21, failure to appear – FTA.

Helena

Sept. 13

-Sheletha Shonte Bevelle, 31, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 16

-Melvin Eugene Robinson III, 39, bail jumping.

Sept. 17

-Mohamed Sidy Djalo, 24, failure to appear (traffic).

-Donna M. Burkart, 59, possession of marijuana second degree, possession of drug paraphernalia and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Sept. 18

-Tyler Christian Treadwell, 24, driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 19

-Hunter Paul Alexander, 22, driving under the influence – alcohol and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense.

-Cortez Ray Shawn Byrd, 43, driving under the influence combined substance and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Elvin Moffit, 34, public intoxication.

-Winston Lopez Lockett, 49, public intoxication.

Sept. 20

-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 56, bail jumping.

-Marriet Wanjira Maina, 25, driving under the influence (alcohol).

Sept. 20

-Jeffrey Wayne Wooten, 56, bail jumping.

-Marriet Wanjira Maina, 25, driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Brennen Richard Howard, 24, possession of marijuana second degree.

Sept. 21

-Steven Kyle Weaver, 48, driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Jerry Lee Livingston, 61, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 22

-Fredric Ryan Billings, 30, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Kristoffor Kane Bradford, 38, possession of marijuana second degree and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Sept. 24

-Steven Randall Lane, 32, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 25

-Thomas Alan Beach, 47, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 26

-Tristan Wolfe, 19, possession of marijuana second degree and unlawful possession of a concealed weapon on person/vehicle.

Sept. 27

-Drew Bowed Handley, 33, failure to appear/comply/pay.

Montevallo

Sept. 16

-Kevin Lee Odom, 28, of Montevallo, public order crimes – AW alias writ of arrest.

Sept. 18

-Korey Antonio Marsh, 36, of Alabaster, PI appears in public place under influence.

Sept. 20

-Tyler Gene Galyean, obstruction – failure to appear/comply/pay.

Sept. 22

-Wesley Jacob Harris, assault – domestic – simple assault – family.

Sept. 23

-Helen Fay Lee, 49, of Brierfield, dangerous drugs – Methamphetamine – possess.

Pelham

Sept. 12

-Gretchen Davis, 41, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Sept. 13

-Sharon Garrett, 74, of Pelham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Sheila Thrasher, 41, of Center Point, false reporting to law enforcement authorities.

Sept. 14

-John Chambers, 24, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession delivery or sale.

Sept. 15

-Dustin Washburn, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – ILU improper lane useage.

-Shaun Laforty, 43, of Montevallo, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

-Akela Mitchell, 36, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Carlos Pablo Garcia, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Sept. 16

-Kathleen Wells, 44, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, traffic – failure to move over to reduce speed and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in vehicle.

-Kenneth Carter, 55, of Columbiana, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

Sept. 17

-Michael Marchant, 36, of West Blocton, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Mason Rollins, 27, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

Sept. 18

-Diana Marquinez Andrade, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-William Lee, 20, of Thomasville, Ga., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption.

Sept. 12

-Gretchen Davis, 41, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault – family.

Sept. 13

-Sharon Garrett, 74, of Pelham, traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

-Sheila Thrasher, 41, of Center Point, false reporting to law enforcement authorities.

Sept. 14

-John Chambers, 24, of Pelham, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession delivery or sale.

Sept. 15

-Dustin Washburn, 41, of Birmingham, traffic – ILU improper lane useage.

-Shaun Laforty, 43, of Montevallo, traffic – exceeding reasonable road speed.

-Akela Mitchell, 36, of Montgomery, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Carlos Pablo Garcia, 34, of Pelham, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance.

Sept. 16

-Kathleen Wells, 44, of Maylene, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance, traffic – failure to move over to reduce speed and liquor – OCV open container – alcohol in vehicle.

-Kenneth Carter, 55, of Columbiana, foreign felony arrest – awaiting extradition – FFA.

Sept. 17

-Michael Marchant, 36, of West Blocton, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Mason Rollins, 27, of Vestavia Hills, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substances.

Sept. 18

-Diana Marquinez Andrade, 31, of Pelham, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.

-William Lee, 20, of Thomasville, Ga., driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substance and unlawful acts and offenses; penalties – liquor – minor consumption.

More News

The Shelby County Football Show Week 8

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

Restaurant scores for the month of August

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 8

280 Reporter

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

Business

Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

Arrests

Arrest reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20

Columbiana

Tim Spanjer’s art brings fun exhibit to Shelby County Arts Council

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools issues warning about TikTok challenge

Montevallo

Artists repaint Montevallo fire hydrants along walking trail

Alabaster Main Story

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness offers a safe space for recovery

Montevallo

Montevallo adopts 2021-2022 fiscal budgets

Columbiana

Shelby County pulls off final-quarter comeback for region win

Helena

Washington’s 6 TDs help Helena pull off wild comeback against Chilton County

Montevallo

Montevallo wins wild one-point game against West Blocton

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s historic pace continues in rout of Vestavia Hills

280 Main Story

Briarwood has balanced attack against Shades Valley to remain unbeaten

News

Pelham takes homecoming win with rout of Wetumpka

Calera

Calera shines in road win at Stanhope Elmore, now 4-2

Calera

Bertolone’s goes pink for October

Calera

Court of Criminal Appeals affirms Jeff West’s conviction of manslaughter

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Chamber holds 2021 Public Safety Awards

News

UPDATE: SC pipeline segments shut down due to petroleum sheen on Buck Creek

280 Main Story

Inverness Elementary teacher receives Crystal Apple Award

Montevallo

UM Stephens College of Business launches new marketing concentrations

Helena

Helena man caught with 2 pounds of meth, arrested on drug trafficking charges

280 Main Story

Smith’s 5 touchdowns lead Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Spain Park