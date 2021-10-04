expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2021

Montevallo educators Kymberlee Lewis and Kristi Deerman painted a fire hydrant with the theme “Starry, Starry Night.” (Contributed/Fotowerks Custom Photography)

Artists repaint Montevallo fire hydrants along walking trail

By Emily Sparacino

Published 11:47 am Monday, October 4, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer 

MONTEVALLO – Numerous fire hydrants throughout the city received facelifts recently.

Local artists volunteered to repaint 29 hydrants on the Pendleton Hydrant Parade, a 2.6-mile self-guided walking trail through Montevallo’s Main Street District.

The artists chose different themes to reflect aspects of the Montevallo community, such as the bulldog mascot, first responders, local flora and fauna, and community assets including the Sister City, Tinglewood Festival James Wylie Shepherd Observatory.

The trail was originally created in 2007 to honor resident Dudley Pendleton and his canine sidekick, Pedro.

Pendleton served for more than 50 years with Montevallo Fire and Rescue Service and more than 20 years with the Montevallo Water and Sewer Board.

Longtime Montevallo resident Becky Cox-Rodgers, who manages Falcon Art Supply, spearheaded the trail’s renovation by recruiting community partners and artists to collaborate on repainting the hydrants, which were showing wear and tear a decade after they were first painted.

“Both citizens and visitors enjoyed seeing the hydrants and often commented about them,” Cox-Rodgers said. “Dudley’s wife, Emily, and their daughters realized that the hydrants were in need of a sprucing up and gave a very generous donation towards the revitalizing of the trail.”

The Pendleton Hydrant Parade was updated and rededicated this year in their memory through a partnership between Montevallo Main Street, Montevallo Water and Sewer Board, the Pendleton family, the city, Montevallo Fire and Rescue and the Montevallo Arts Collaborative.

Residents and visitors are invited to experience this public art feature.

The self-guided walking tour starts at Montevallo’s fire station located at 1140 Ashville Road and can be followed on the AllTrails app or via a printed map available at City Hall and the fire station.

For more information about the artists and hydrant themes, or to view the map brochure, visit Cityofmontevallo.com/PendletonHydrantTrail.aspx.

Montevallo Main Street is accepting pre-orders for the Hydrant Parade Poster featuring all 29 painted hydrants.

Each poster is $25 and can be ordered by calling Montevallo Main Street at (205) 597-9322.

More News

The Shelby County Football Show Week 8

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

Restaurant scores for the month of August

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 8

280 Reporter

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

Business

Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

Arrests

Arrest reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20

Columbiana

Tim Spanjer’s art brings fun exhibit to Shelby County Arts Council

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools issues warning about TikTok challenge

Montevallo

Artists repaint Montevallo fire hydrants along walking trail

Alabaster Main Story

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness offers a safe space for recovery

Montevallo

Montevallo adopts 2021-2022 fiscal budgets

Columbiana

Shelby County pulls off final-quarter comeback for region win

Helena

Washington’s 6 TDs help Helena pull off wild comeback against Chilton County

Montevallo

Montevallo wins wild one-point game against West Blocton

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s historic pace continues in rout of Vestavia Hills

280 Main Story

Briarwood has balanced attack against Shades Valley to remain unbeaten

News

Pelham takes homecoming win with rout of Wetumpka

Calera

Calera shines in road win at Stanhope Elmore, now 4-2

Calera

Bertolone’s goes pink for October

Calera

Court of Criminal Appeals affirms Jeff West’s conviction of manslaughter

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Chamber holds 2021 Public Safety Awards

News

UPDATE: SC pipeline segments shut down due to petroleum sheen on Buck Creek

280 Main Story

Inverness Elementary teacher receives Crystal Apple Award

Montevallo

UM Stephens College of Business launches new marketing concentrations

Helena

Helena man caught with 2 pounds of meth, arrested on drug trafficking charges

280 Main Story

Smith’s 5 touchdowns lead Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Spain Park