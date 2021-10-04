Biden Administration policies will have an impact on next year’s elections in Alabama

By PAUL DeMARCO | Guest Columnist

As we begin to approach year end, 2022 will bring some big elections to Alabama.

Every statewide constitutional officer and all of the state legislative seats will be up for grabs. In addition, the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Richard Shelby and all seven Congressional seats will be on the ballot.

With all of the turmoil around the country, voters are paying a lot of attention to elected officials and what they are doing for their constituents.

President Joe Biden’s popularity has plummeted after his disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan, the border crisis and his handling of the pandemic. The Biden administration’s first nine months in office have all but guaranteed more Republican voters to the polls and will clearly be dead weight on Democrats around the Nation. So the question in red state Alabama is, will Democrats run any statewide candidates next year.

After the defeat of Doug Jones in last year’s Senate race to Tommy Tuberville, Republicans occupy every statewide seat in Alabama. Democrats have will work

In addition to national issues, the impact of the President’s policies is having an effect on Alabama’s economy.

We will see as we approach the one year mark for next year’s elections in November if Democrats will mount a challenge to Republicans to lead Alabama in 2022.

Paul DeMarco is a former member of the Alabama House of Representatives