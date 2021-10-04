expand
October 4, 2021

The deadline to submit a nomination packet for The Shelby County Chamber’s Diamond Awards is Wednesday, Oct. 13 at 5 p.m.

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

By Emily Sparacino

Published 2:58 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Shelby County Chamber is accepting nominations for its annual Diamond Awards program.

The awards are designed to honor organizations and individuals who help make Shelby County the best place to live and do business in Alabama.

Nominations are open to the public and are due by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 13.

The nominee, or the person submitting the nomination, does not have to be an investor with The Shelby County Chamber.

Nominees will be judged on both the quality and quantity of materials use to substantiate the award nomination.

Categories to be recognized in 2021 include Non-Profit Organization of the Year, Public Servant of the Year and Citizen of the Year.

One recipient will be recognized in each of the categories: Non-Profit, Public Servant and Citizen of the Year.

Nominees will be evaluated on the following criteria:

  • How the organization – or individual – has made a positive difference in the county or a specific municipality
  • Significant accomplishments achieved by the organization or individual
  • How the organization – or individual – has improved the county or a specific municipality

In order to qualify, the nominated organization or individual should meet any one of the following: operates in Shelby County, works in Shelby County or lives in Shelby County.

Nomination packets are available online at Shelbychamber.org or by contacting The Shelby County Chamber at (205) 663-4542 or info@shelbychamber.org.

All nominees and recipients in each category will be recognized during the Shelby County Diamond Awards Program luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana.

