October 4, 2021

The Montevallo City Council approved the city’s 2021-2022 fiscal budgets on Monday, Sept. 27. (File)

Montevallo adopts 2021-2022 fiscal budgets

Published 10:02 am Monday, October 4, 2021

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer 

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo City Council adopted the city’s budgets for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 27.

The general fund budget includes nearly $7.6 million in revenues and about $6.6 million in total expenditures, with net income before other financing sources totaling $1,043,335, other financing sources (uses) – transfers of $1,017,390 and net revenues less expenditures of $25,945.

During a work session on Monday, Sept. 13, Mayor Rusty Nix described the budget as “very strong,” noting it includes a 3-percent raise for city employees, plus the city is covering the cost of health insurance increasing, along with new patrol cars for the police department, personnel for the fire department and new equipment for the parks and recreation and public works departments.

“This has been reviewed by our accounting firm,” City Clerk and Treasurer Steve Gilbert said of the budget. “They verified all of our numbers, so I feel confident in those numbers. Just keep in mind that it is a guideline; it’s not hard and fast. It’s what we try to achieve and work towards in terms of revenue and our expenditures.”

Under expenditures, $1,897,593 is allotted to police, $763,200 to City Hall, $738,030 to streets and roads, $472,920 to fire and rescue, $355,616 to parks and recreation and $318,674 to sanitation.

The budget also lists expenses related to the ongoing renovations of the former Victory Autos & Collision Center building, which the city purchased for $375,000 in 2019.

Other expenditures include the following:

  • Beautification – $2,000
  • Historical Commission – $1,500
  • City Judge – $23,231
  • City Prosecutor – $13,830
  • Mayor’s Office – $30,780
  • Clerk’s Office – $84,468
  • City Council – $25,800
  • Revenue Officer – $8,600
  • Economic Development – $66,277
  • City Shop – $17,750
  • Impact – $173,320
  • Cemetery – $83,766
  • Building Inspector – $10,000
  • Fire Inspector – $53,809
  • Leaf and Limb – $64,107
  • Animal Control – $8,600
  • Aging Program – $51,450
  • Vallo Cycle – $600
  • Community Band – $250
  • Recycling Center – $123,345
  • Mahler Property – $1,050
  • ARPA Grant Expenditures – $800,077

