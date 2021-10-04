Montevallo adopts 2021-2022 fiscal budgets

By EMILY SPARACINO | Staff Writer

MONTEVALLO – The Montevallo City Council adopted the city’s budgets for the 2021-2022 fiscal year at a regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 27.

The general fund budget includes nearly $7.6 million in revenues and about $6.6 million in total expenditures, with net income before other financing sources totaling $1,043,335, other financing sources (uses) – transfers of $1,017,390 and net revenues less expenditures of $25,945.

During a work session on Monday, Sept. 13, Mayor Rusty Nix described the budget as “very strong,” noting it includes a 3-percent raise for city employees, plus the city is covering the cost of health insurance increasing, along with new patrol cars for the police department, personnel for the fire department and new equipment for the parks and recreation and public works departments.

“This has been reviewed by our accounting firm,” City Clerk and Treasurer Steve Gilbert said of the budget. “They verified all of our numbers, so I feel confident in those numbers. Just keep in mind that it is a guideline; it’s not hard and fast. It’s what we try to achieve and work towards in terms of revenue and our expenditures.”

Under expenditures, $1,897,593 is allotted to police, $763,200 to City Hall, $738,030 to streets and roads, $472,920 to fire and rescue, $355,616 to parks and recreation and $318,674 to sanitation.

The budget also lists expenses related to the ongoing renovations of the former Victory Autos & Collision Center building, which the city purchased for $375,000 in 2019.

Other expenditures include the following:

Beautification – $2,000

Historical Commission – $1,500

City Judge – $23,231

City Prosecutor – $13,830

Mayor’s Office – $30,780

Clerk’s Office – $84,468

City Council – $25,800

Revenue Officer – $8,600

Economic Development – $66,277

City Shop – $17,750

Impact – $173,320

Cemetery – $83,766

Building Inspector – $10,000

Fire Inspector – $53,809

Leaf and Limb – $64,107

Animal Control – $8,600

Aging Program – $51,450

Vallo Cycle – $600

Community Band – $250

Recycling Center – $123,345

Mahler Property – $1,050

ARPA Grant Expenditures – $800,077