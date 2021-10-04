expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

Pelham Police Department will host their fourth annual National Night Out on Nov. 2 at Pelham City Park. (File)

Pelham’s National Night Out postponed to November

By Michelle Love

Published 7:18 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Pelham Police Department’s National Night Out has been rescheduled to Nov. 2 due to the threat of severe weather.

It was announced at the Sept. 20 Pelham City Council meeting that the Pelham Police Department will host a National Night Out at Pelham City Park as a way to strengthen the relationship between first responders and community members.

This is Pelham’s fourth National Night Out event as last year’s event was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions. According to the event’s Facebook page, National Night Out events are designed to “strengthen police-community partnerships, heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, and to generate support for, and participation in, local anti-crime efforts.”

Several police departments across the United States have held National Night Out events over the past few years as a way to better acquaint first responders with members of the community. Pelham police officers and members of the Pelham Fire Department will be present at the event to interact with members of the community through open conversation platforms and first responder and public safety demonstrations.

All other details of the National Night Out are the same. The event will go from 6-8 p.m. and is open to the public. There will also be free food and some prize giveaways.

For more information, follow the Pelham National Night Out event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/pelham-city-park/national-night-out/631752321136877/

More News

Timothy Edward Bragg

Pelham woman arrested for making threat toward Helena High School after rivalry loss

Dunn Construction opens Columbiana space

Pelham volleyball finishes area play with perfect 6-0 record

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Helena

Pelham woman arrested for making threat toward Helena High School after rivalry loss

Columbiana

Dunn Construction opens Columbiana space

Columbiana

Pumpkin kids add to fall feel in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Column: Gibbs’ lasting impact shown by outpouring of support

News

Pelham’s National Night Out postponed to November

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 8

280 Reporter

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

Business

Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

Arrests

Arrest reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20

Columbiana

Tim Spanjer’s art brings fun exhibit to Shelby County Arts Council

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools issues warning about TikTok challenge

Montevallo

Artists repaint Montevallo fire hydrants along walking trail

Alabaster Main Story

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness offers a safe space for recovery

Montevallo

Montevallo adopts 2021-2022 fiscal budgets

Columbiana

Shelby County pulls off final-quarter comeback for region win

Helena

Washington’s 6 TDs help Helena pull off wild comeback against Chilton County

Montevallo

Montevallo wins wild one-point game against West Blocton

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s historic pace continues in rout of Vestavia Hills

280 Main Story

Briarwood has balanced attack against Shades Valley to remain unbeaten

News

Pelham takes homecoming win with rout of Wetumpka

Calera

Calera shines in road win at Stanhope Elmore, now 4-2

Calera

Bertolone’s goes pink for October

Calera

Court of Criminal Appeals affirms Jeff West’s conviction of manslaughter

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Chamber holds 2021 Public Safety Awards