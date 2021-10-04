expand
Ad Spot

October 4, 2021

Shelby County Schools has sent a message to parents about a social media challenge called “Deviant Licks” encouraging students to damage or steal school property. (Contributed)

Shelby County Schools issues warning about TikTok challenge

By Emily Sparacino

Published 1:17 pm Monday, October 4, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

The Student Services Team for Shelby County Schools has issued a system-wide message warning parents about a social media challenge currently circulating.

The social media challenge, called “Deviant Licks,” is designed to encourage students to gain “TikTok” notoriety by either damaging or stealing school property and posting a video of their actions on social media.

“This challenge is going on nationwide, and we are also seeing this take place within our schools,” the message read. “It is also our understanding that this TikTok challenge is slated for the entire school year with each month presenting a different challenge for students.”

SCS is asking parents to have a conversation with their students to let them know the negative consequences they could face if they participate in this type of behavior.

“Our administrators are already dealing with multiple issues in our schools at all grade levels,” the message read. “The restrooms are receiving the greatest amount of damage, such as soap dispensers being pulled off the wall, soap being taken from the restrooms and paper towel dispensers being jammed or broken. If students are caught vandalizing, stealing school property or participating in very inappropriate behavior, they will face discipline per the Student Code of Conduct and could also face legal consequences.”

More News

The Shelby County Football Show Week 8

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

Restaurant scores for the month of August

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 8

280 Reporter

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

Business

Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

Arrests

Arrest reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20

Columbiana

Tim Spanjer’s art brings fun exhibit to Shelby County Arts Council

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools issues warning about TikTok challenge

Montevallo

Artists repaint Montevallo fire hydrants along walking trail

Alabaster Main Story

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness offers a safe space for recovery

Montevallo

Montevallo adopts 2021-2022 fiscal budgets

Columbiana

Shelby County pulls off final-quarter comeback for region win

Helena

Washington’s 6 TDs help Helena pull off wild comeback against Chilton County

Montevallo

Montevallo wins wild one-point game against West Blocton

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s historic pace continues in rout of Vestavia Hills

280 Main Story

Briarwood has balanced attack against Shades Valley to remain unbeaten

News

Pelham takes homecoming win with rout of Wetumpka

Calera

Calera shines in road win at Stanhope Elmore, now 4-2

Calera

Bertolone’s goes pink for October

Calera

Court of Criminal Appeals affirms Jeff West’s conviction of manslaughter

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Chamber holds 2021 Public Safety Awards

News

UPDATE: SC pipeline segments shut down due to petroleum sheen on Buck Creek

280 Main Story

Inverness Elementary teacher receives Crystal Apple Award

Montevallo

UM Stephens College of Business launches new marketing concentrations

Helena

Helena man caught with 2 pounds of meth, arrested on drug trafficking charges

280 Main Story

Smith’s 5 touchdowns lead Oak Mountain to rivalry win at Spain Park