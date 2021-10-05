expand
Ad Spot

October 5, 2021

The Pelham volleyball team closed out area play in the regular season with a perfect 6-0 record after taking down Chilton County 3-0 on Monday, Oct. 4. (File)

Pelham volleyball finishes area play with perfect 6-0 record

By Alec Etheredge

Published 2:04 pm Tuesday, October 5, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor 

CLANTON – The Pelham Panthers will carry the confidence of knowing they have beaten every team in their area twice this season into this year’s area tournament.

The Panthers finished off a perfect 6-0 regular season in area play and improved to 26-9 overall on Monday, Oct. 4 with a sweep of the Chilton County Tigers.

Pelham finished area play in the regular season dropping just two sets, one to Calera and one to Helena, as the Panthers beat opponents by a combined 18-2.

Taking on Chilton County, the Panthers picked up their fourth sweep of an area opponent this season and did so in dominant fashion winning two of the three sets by at least 15 points.

The opening set was the closest, but Pelham took control early. After falling behind 2-1, the Panthers went on 6-0 run to storm in front 7-2.

Pelham never looked back from there, using several aces and kills to take a 10-point lead at 17-7 before eventually going on to win the opening set 25-17.

That led to all the momentum in Pelham’s favor, and the Panthers capitalized.

They opened the second set with back-to-back aces from Jaden Jones to set the tone. From there, they left no doubt, eventually pulling away for the easiest win of the night in a 25-7 effort capped off by a kill from Elizabeth Hayhurst.

Pelham carried that same sense of confidence into the third set looking to put the match away.

The Panthers did just that with another special effort. They took a tight battle through the first few points and pulled away with a strong run to pick up a 25-10 set victory and the 3-0 match win.

Hayhurst led the team with eight kills in the win, while Camryn McMinn added seven. Courtney Proffit and Victoria West were just behind with six kills in a balanced effort.

McMinn also had a special night at the service line with five aces, while Jones was just one behind with four aces.

Both Shay Walsh and Jones had six digs, while eight total Pelham players had at least two digs and 11 had at least one.

In addition to her six digs, Walsh also led the team with 22 assists.

More News

Dunn Construction opens Columbiana space

Pelham volleyball finishes area play with perfect 6-0 record

Miles Brush separates himself in Jesse Owens win, others perform well

Pumpkin kids add to fall feel in Columbiana

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Columbiana

Dunn Construction opens Columbiana space

Columbiana

Pumpkin kids add to fall feel in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Column: Gibbs’ lasting impact shown by outpouring of support

News

Pelham’s National Night Out postponed to November

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 8

280 Reporter

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

Business

Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

Arrests

Arrest reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20

Columbiana

Tim Spanjer’s art brings fun exhibit to Shelby County Arts Council

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools issues warning about TikTok challenge

Montevallo

Artists repaint Montevallo fire hydrants along walking trail

Alabaster Main Story

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness offers a safe space for recovery

Montevallo

Montevallo adopts 2021-2022 fiscal budgets

Columbiana

Shelby County pulls off final-quarter comeback for region win

Helena

Washington’s 6 TDs help Helena pull off wild comeback against Chilton County

Montevallo

Montevallo wins wild one-point game against West Blocton

Alabaster Main Story

Thompson’s historic pace continues in rout of Vestavia Hills

280 Main Story

Briarwood has balanced attack against Shades Valley to remain unbeaten

News

Pelham takes homecoming win with rout of Wetumpka

Calera

Calera shines in road win at Stanhope Elmore, now 4-2

Calera

Bertolone’s goes pink for October

Calera

Court of Criminal Appeals affirms Jeff West’s conviction of manslaughter

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby County Chamber holds 2021 Public Safety Awards

News

UPDATE: SC pipeline segments shut down due to petroleum sheen on Buck Creek