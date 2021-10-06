expand
Ad Spot

October 6, 2021

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum kicks off Pumpkin Junction

By Meg Herndon

Published 11:14 am Wednesday, October 6, 2021

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

CALERA – The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum kicked off their “Pumpkin Junction” October weekend event on Saturday, Oct. 2.

Pumpkin Junction is a rebranding and revitalization of the Museums past event, the Pumpkin Patch Express.

“Although there are lots of pumpkin patches in the area this is the only one where you can ride a full-size, authentic train to get to the patch,” said Lindsay Barnett, event coordinator and ticket manager.

There are three railroad cars that guests can choose from to sit in.

The open air car is described as a “rolling front porch.” The converted flat car has bench seating, and guests are covered but not enclosed. Therefore, they can see all around them as they ride, without any obstructions in their view.

The second car option is the Frisco Coach. It is an enclosed, open-window coach with plush seats. Built in 1910, it gives off a classic, vintage feel.

Lastly, there is a climate controlled car, for anyone who would rather not brave the elements.

After the 10 minute train ride, guests arrive at Pumpkin Junction.

“We have lots of games and activities down here, a huge palette maze that’s been fun, and we have some craft vendors that are coming throughout the month as well,” Barnett said.

At the Junction, pumpkins can be purchased for $7. There are also family friendly games, a hayride and a variety of vendors that will be different every weekend.

As for the success of the opening weekend, “Our passenger count always increases toward the end of the month as we get closer to Halloween, of course, but for the first weekend we are really happy with the turnout,” Barnett said.

Pumpkin Junction will be held every weekend in October. Tickets start at $17 and can be bought in person or on the Museum’s website. For more information, visit Hodrrm.org.

The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum is still accepting vendors for Pumpkin Junction. Businesses interested in being vendors, email Lindsay@hodrrm.org.

More News

Shelby Baptist receives national award for stroke treatment

Helena sweeps tri-match against McAdory and Hillcrest

Pelham bank employees save Helena man following stroke

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum kicks off Pumpkin Junction

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist receives national award for stroke treatment

Helena

Pelham bank employees save Helena man following stroke

Calera

Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum kicks off Pumpkin Junction

280 Main Story

Rezoning request for proposed apartment complex off U.S. 280 postponed

Helena

Helena Public Library to host TeenTober Reading Week

News

Amy Anderson lets loose with her creativity

280 Main Story

Old Baker Farm welcoming visitors to pumpkin patch, fall events

Helena

Pelham woman arrested for making threat toward Helena High School after rivalry loss

Columbiana

Dunn Construction opens Columbiana space

Columbiana

Pumpkin kids add to fall feel in Columbiana

280 Main Story

Column: Gibbs’ lasting impact shown by outpouring of support

News

Pelham’s National Night Out postponed to November

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show Week 8

280 Reporter

Diamond Award nominations open until Oct. 13

Business

Brick & Rose is a small venue with a big heart

Arrests

Arrest reports for the weeks of Sept. 13 and 20

Columbiana

Tim Spanjer’s art brings fun exhibit to Shelby County Arts Council

280 Main Story

Shelby County Schools issues warning about TikTok challenge

Montevallo

Artists repaint Montevallo fire hydrants along walking trail

Alabaster Main Story

Mosaic Counseling and Wellness offers a safe space for recovery

Montevallo

Montevallo adopts 2021-2022 fiscal budgets

Columbiana

Shelby County pulls off final-quarter comeback for region win

Helena

Washington’s 6 TDs help Helena pull off wild comeback against Chilton County

Montevallo

Montevallo wins wild one-point game against West Blocton