Local teams move up in latest football rankings, Thompson remains No. 1

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

When the latest Alabama Sports Writers Association football rankings were released on Wednesday morning, Oct. 6, three teams moved up in the rankings, while the other remained No. 1.

Three of those four teams remain unbeaten on the season and in the top five of their respective classification, while the other only has one loss to a team ranked No. 2.

The three undefeated teams include the Briarwood Lions, Helena Huskies and Thompson Warriors.

All three of those teams are off to 7-0 starts to the season despite different challenges along the way.

The Warriors, however, remain in a class of their own as the No. 1 team in the 7A classification.

So far, Thompson has outscored opponents by a combined score of 359-19 in the team’s seven games. That is good enough for an average of 51.3 points per game on the offensive side, while the defense is giving up just 2.7 points per game.

The offense has scored 42 or more in every game and 49 or more in all but one, while the defense has yet to give up more than one touchdown on the season. It’s a defensive unit that has only given up two touchdowns and has given up nine or less in every game with four shutouts.

Thompson currently has a 25-game win streak dating to 2019 and is looking for its third state championship in a row.

Joining the Warriors in the 7A top 10 was Oak Mountain.

The Eagles improved two spots in the standings following their 35-7 win against Spain Park, moving up from No. 10 to the eight spot.

Oak Mountain is ow 5-1 on the season with the lone loss coming to No. 2 Hoover 28-21.

Following a battle with Tuscaloosa County on Oct. 8, the Eagles will close the season with a bang against top-ranked Thompson on the road before returning home to square off against No. 9 Hewitt and Class 6A No. 1 Clay-Chalkville.

Oak Mountain is currently giving up just 12.5 points per game on the defensive side for one of the team’s best mark in years, while the offense, led by Evan Smith, is scoring 27.3 points per game.

In the 6A classification, both Briarwood and Helena jumped up one spot in the standings following wins.

The Lions remain the second highest ranked team in the county at No. 2 in the classification thanks to a 28-7 win against Shades Valley and a loss from Spanish Fort.

Briarwood’s defense has given up 22 or less points in all but one game so far this season for an average of 17.7 points per game, while the offense is now scoring 39.3 points per game.

The Helena Huskies, who reached their highest ranking in school history at No. 5 last week, have now reached a new high at No. 4 following a 48-40 win against Chilton County.

Helena has now won three consecutive games by eight points or less with one in double overtime against No. 8 McAdory.

Helena’s offense has been a highlight the last several weeks, scoring 32 or more in the last four in a row and 41 or more the last two weeks.

The Huskies are now averaging 37.1 points per game, while the defense is giving up 19 points per game.

See the full rankings for each classification below:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (22); 7-0; 264 Hoover; 7-0; 197 Central-Phenix City; 7-0; 177 Theodore; 6-0; 153 Auburn; 6-1; 123 James Clemens; 7-0; 106 Fairhope; 5-1; 77 Oak Mountain; 5-1; 65 Hewitt-Trussville; 5-2; 59 Baker; 5-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Prattville (5-2) 7, Enterprise (5-2) 5.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Clay-Chalkville (22); 6-0; 264 Briarwood; 7-0; 195 Hartselle; 7-0; 168 Helena; 7-0; 132 Spanish Fort; 5-1; 125 Mountain Brook; 5-1; 114 Pinson Valley; 5-2; 66 McAdory; 6-1; 64 Saraland; 5-2; 42 Hueytown; 5-1; 41

Others receiving votes: Jackson-Olin (5-1) 19, Muscle Shoals (6-0) 12, Homewood (5-1) 7, Opelika (4-3) 5.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Pike Road (19); 6-0; 254 Pleasant Grove (3); 5-1; 204 Leeds; 7-0; 173 Alexandria; 6-0; 157 Guntersville; 6-1; 113 Central-Clay Co.; 6-1; 105 UMS-Wright; 5-1; 102 Parker; 6-0; 57 Russellville; 6-1; 56 Greenville; 5-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Andalusia (5-2) 6, St. Paul’s (3-3) 5, Fairview (5-1) 4, Ardmore (5-1) 1, Fairfield (3-3) 1, Faith-Mobile (3-3) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Handley (19); 5-0; 252 Madison Aca. (2); 5-1; 196 Vigor; 6-0; 178 American Chr. (1); 5-1; 165 Northside; 5-1; 117 Brooks; 6-0; 92 Gordo; 4-2; 91 St. James; 5-1; 34 Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 33 West Limestone; 4-2; 21

Others receiving votes: Jackson (5-2) 17, Central-Florence (6-1) 16, Williamson (4-3) 15, St. Michael (5-1) 10, West Blocton (5-1) 6, Oneonta (6-1) 3, Priceville (5-1) 3, Randolph (6-1) 3, Anniston (4-2) 1, Bibb Co. (5-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (22); 5-0; 264 Catholic-Montgomery; 7-0; 197 Trinity; 6-0; 155 Piedmont; 5-1; 132 Opp; 6-1; 129 Winfield; 7-0; 123 Lauderdale Co.; 7-0; 73 Flomaton; 4-1; 47 Saks; 6-1; 34 T.R. Miller; 5-2; 31

Others receiving votes: Bayside Aca. (5-2) 26, Montgomery Aca. (4-2) 23, Plainview (4-2) 7, Wicksburg (6-1) 6, Ohatchee (3-3) 5, Excel (4-2) 1, Southside-Selma (5-1) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Clarke Co. (16); 5-1; 240 Lanett (5); 5-2; 208 Mars Hill Bible; 4-2; 172 Ariton (1); 7-0; 160 Elba; 6-1; 135 Spring Garden; 5-1; 98 Cleveland; 5-1; 89 G.W. Long; 4-1; 34 Falkville; 4-2; 28 Leroy; 5-1; 26

Others receiving votes: Luverne (5-0) 19, Colbert Co. (5-2) 12, Southeastern-Blount (5-1) 8, Midfield (5-1) 7, Aliceville (5-2) 4, Sand Rock (5-1) 4, Tanner (5-2) 4, B.B. Comer (5-2) 3, Lexington (6-1) 3.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Brantley (17); 5-0; 247 Sweet Water (5); 6-0; 212 Maplesville; 6-0; 176 Pickens Co.; 5-1; 147 Notasulga; 6-0; 129 Decatur Heritage; 5-2; 96 Wadley; 7-0; 93 Millry; 5-1; 77 Keith; 6-1; 45 Sumiton Chr.; 5-1; 12

Others receiving votes: Loachapoka (3-2) 11, Autaugaville (5-1) 6, Marion Co. (5-2) 1, Meek (4-2) 1, Ragland (5-1) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Escambia Aca. (21); 6-0; 261 Autauga Aca. (1); 6-0; 199 Pike Liberal Arts; 6-1; 178 Chambers Aca.; 5-1; 149 Glenwood; 4-2; 126 Sparta; 5-0; 112 Patrician; 4-2; 89 Lee-Scott; 4-2; 52 Jackson Aca.; 5-1; 35 Macon-East; 4-3; 24

Others receiving votes: Lowndes Aca. (4-3) 11, Valiant Cross (2-2) 8, Crenshaw Chr. (4-2) 6, Edgewood (4-2) 2, Banks Aca. (5-2) 1, Morgan Aca. (3-3) 1.