Pelham City Schools closed Thursday due to flooding

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

PELHAM – Pelham City Schools announced early Thursday morning that schools in the system will be closed all day.

The announcement came after a night of devastating flooding across the city and much of the northwestern portion of Shelby County for cities such as Helena and Hoover.

Pelham was hit particularly hard on both major roads, including Alabama 119, Alabama 31 and other secondary roads leading to neighborhoods and many of the schools in the city.

The school system originally started with a two-hour delay, with many roads still partially shut down as of Thursday morning, the school system decided cancel for the day.

The flooding was due to a heavy storm that sat over the same areas for multiple hours, which eventually led to more than 200 rescue calls in the city of Pelham alone.

Schools will also be closed Friday for an already-scheduled day off as a System Parenting Day.