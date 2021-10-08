expand
Shabby Kidz Lane Boutique owner Keela Lowery is holding a clothing drive at her shop on Saturday, Oct. 9 to help victims of domestic violence. (File)

Clothing drive to support victims of domestic violence

By Emily Sparacino

Published 12:11 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

ALABASTER – Local boutique owner Keela Lowery is using her business to help victims of domestic violence, an issue she knows about from personal experience.

Lowery, who owns Shabby Kidz Lane in Alabaster, is holding a clothing drive at her shop on Saturday, Oct. 9 in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Those who bring in gently used clothing for SafeHouse of Shelby County will receive a 25-percent discount on their purchase at Lowery’s shop.

Lowery is taking it a step further by offering a 30-percent discount on a purchase if the customer brings clothing for SafeHouse and non-perishable foods for a nonprofit organization called Three Hearts One Mission.

“I believe God is going to use this for an amazing turnout, and I’m so blessed and thankful that he has allowed me to use my platform to help raise awareness,” Lowery said. “Domestic violence is glossed over. It doesn’t matter if it’s verbal, mental, emotional or physical; they are all the same.”

Lowery is open about her past struggles with domestic violence, and said she feels as if people sometimes overlook the abuse happening in local communities.

“It is so real, and it is getting worse daily,” she said. “I lived in it, but I am an overcomer of 9 1/2 years from domestic violence, and it’s all because of Jesus.”

The store will open at 9 a.m., and CC’s Italian Ice and Gelato’s truck will be on-site.

Although the big collection day is Oct. 9, Lowery said she will continue accepting clothing and non-perishable food items after that day.

Shabby Kidz Lane is located at 1123 1st St. N. Suite B in downtown Alabaster.

“Despite all that has happened, I am determined to raise awareness about domestic violence with God guiding me every step of the way,” Lowery said. “It’s important for women in this situation or that have been in this situation to hear from someone who understands that they aren’t alone. It’s only by God’s grace I am allowed to share my testimony of what I have endured so that with the help of Jesus my story may can help someone.”

