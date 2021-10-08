expand
October 8, 2021

Hoover City Schools has changed to a mask-optional policy on school campuses based on the district’s recent COVID-19 data. (File)

Hoover City Schools moves to mask-optional policy on campuses

By Staff Reports

Published 4:39 pm Friday, October 8, 2021

FROM STAFF REPORTS

HOOVER – Hoover City Schools announced on Wednesday, Oct. 6 that masks would be optional on its campuses starting on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The district’s decision was based on its face covering matrix procedures, which the Hoover Board of Education approved.

Using the weekly district student positive case percentage released every Wednesday, district leaders needed to see the percentage below or above 1 percent for two consecutive weeks before changing the requirements between face coverings mandated (over 1 percent) or face coverings optional (at or below 1 percent).

COVID-19 data for the week of Sept. 29-Oct. 5 showed 32 positive COVID-19 tests for students in the district (about 13,340 students), representing 0.24 percent, along with 68 close contacts.

For the district’s nearly 1,900 employees, only one positive COVID-19 test was reported, representing 0.05 percent, and no close contacts.

Masks are still required on school buses per a federal transportation order that supersedes the district’s procedures.

District leaders will continue to monitor COVID-19 data according to the matrix procedures and will notify parents and employees of any future changes related to masks.

