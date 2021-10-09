expand
Ad Spot

October 9, 2021

Coosa Valley scored more than 50 points for the first time since 2013 to clinch a playoff berth on Friday, Oct. 8. (Reporter photo/Keith McCoy)

Coosa Valley scores season-high 55 points to clinch playoff spot

By Alec Etheredge

Published 12:23 am Saturday, October 9, 2021

By CHRIS MEGGINSON | Special to the Reporter

HARPERSVILLE – A second-straight win for Coosa Valley Academy clinched the Rebels’ spot in the AISA playoffs and a top three finish in Region 1 on Oct. 8, as CVA cruised past Abbeville Chrisitan, 55-24, to close its home schedule.

The Rebels’ 16th playoff appearance in program history, and first since 2018, will be only the third since DiLorenzo led CVA to back-to-back trips during his first stint as head coach in 2009 (semifinals) and the 2010 AISA 1A state title.

“Piggy back to June 1 when I first got here and started with a group of guys that didn’t know me, and I think didn’t really understand what it took to win, and to come out tonight and really play a complete game: offense, defense and kicking. Everybody did their part,” DiLorenzo said. “It’s not so much about making the playoffs, but the product we are on the field from our players, assistant coaches that did a great job and to (Pam) Lovelady, who hired me. It’s really gratifying to win this third game and be a team that is better today than we were at the beginning of the season.”

CVA entered the game scoring 14.5 points per game but scored more than 50 points for the first time since Oct. 18, 2013 when it defeated Springwood, 56-28, to secure its 2013 playoff bid.

Senior quarterback Cannan Johnson helped open the game Friday with an interception returned for a touchdown on the defensive side to give the Rebels an early 7-0 lead.

He then went on to account for 350 yards of offense with 210 yards and two touchdowns passing as well as 140 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

Hunter Hill accounted for 18 points on the night with touchdown runs of 65 and 9 yards and a 35-yard touchdown reception. He also led the defense with 12 tackles.

Weston Dooley also had a touchdown catch and intercepted his ninth pass of the season through eight games.

CVA (3-5, 3-1 Region 1) will travel to Lowndes Academy on Oct. 15 to challenge the Region 1 front-runner in its region finale for at least a tie atop the region standings.

“We have a chance to improve where we are by beating Lowndes next week. They’re undefeated, so that’s a tall task, but to be in a position where we can affect our standing in the region is a great accomplishment,” DiLorenzo said. “We’re getting ready to prepare for Lowndes knowing we have a chance to win our next game because we know we can.”

Lowndes, which is riding a three-game win streak, previously defeated Crenshaw Christian (5-2, 3-1 Region 1), which defeated CVA in the region opener Sept. 3.

More News

Coosa Valley scores season-high 55 points to clinch playoff spot

Marbury scores 10 unanswered late to down Shelby County

Jags can’t keep up with No. 2 Hoover in crosstown rivalry

Harrell, defense lead Thompson to 26th straight win

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley scores season-high 55 points to clinch playoff spot

Columbiana

Marbury scores 10 unanswered late to down Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Harrell, defense lead Thompson to 26th straight win

280 Main Story

Vincent puts up 51 points in region win against Randolph County

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain celebrates seniors with dominant region win

Montevallo

Montevallo shuts down Sumter Central for region win

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools moves to mask-optional policy on campuses

Helena

United Way of Central Alabama providing assistance to those impacted by flood

280 Main Story

Local cities selected for inaugural Economic Development Academy

Helena

Helena Police Department launches Pink Patch Project for Breast Cancer Awareness

Alabaster Main Story

Clothing drive to support victims of domestic violence

280 Main Story

Hellbilly Hollow opens haunted house, announces special guests

280 Main Story

Briarwood falls to Mountain Brook for first loss of season

280 Main Story

Like Mike: Chelsea remembers former player with jaw-dropping win

News

Pelham locks up home field advantage with road win against Benjamin Russell

Calera

Helena downs Calera in thriller for 2nd region title in 3 years

Alabaster Main Story

A century in the making: Thompson High School celebrates 100-year anniversary

280 Main Story

UPDATE: Floodwaters claim two lives in Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Alabaster City Schools drops mask mandate

Helena

Pelham takes more than 280 emergency calls during major flood event

News

Pelham City Schools closed Thursday due to flooding

Calera

Parts of Shelby County dealing with major flooding event

Alabaster Main Story

Shelby Baptist receives national award for stroke treatment

Helena

Pelham bank employees save Helena man following stroke