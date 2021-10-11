expand
October 11, 2021

Spain Park's boys and girls cross country teams performed well at the Dew It On The Trails event on Saturday, Oct. 9, while Mackenzie Culpepper, third from left, took home first in the girls race. (Contributed)

Culpepper, Spain Park perform well at Dew It On The Trails event

By Alec Etheredge

Published 4:02 pm Monday, October 11, 2021

By ALEC ETHEREDGE | Managing Editor

DECATUR – It was a record-setting day for the Spain Park Jaguars at the annual Dew It On The Trails cross country event at Point Mallard in Decatur.

The Jaguars had four finish inside the top 10 of the girls race, while five finished inside the top 25 for the boys to complete an impressive effort.

The highlight, however, was Mackenzie Culpepper.

The senior for Spain Park put together a record-setting time of 18:46.30 to pick up a the win in the event.

She was the only runner out of 120 to finish the race with a sub-19 time. She has now finished in the top three of her last two events.

Culpepper was one of four highlights for the girls, as three others finished inside the top 10.

Savannah Hodgens finished inside the top five, claiming fourth with a time of 19:18.40.

Behind her, Delaney Vickers finished seventh with a time of 19:38.80, while Peyton LeCroy took 10th thanks to a time of 20:18.70.

For the girls, the only other finisher in the top 50 was Chloe Finnocchiaro, who claimed 39th by finishing the race in 22:28.00.

It was also a successful event for the boys, who had one finish in the top 10 and four others just behind inside the top 25.

Sophomore Webb Harper was the top-10 finisher. He finished 10th on the nose behind a time of 16:54.40, which set a new personal record.

Weston Higginbotham, Mario Levins and Garrett Bishop all added finishes inside the top 20.

Higginbotham finished 16th with a time of 17:10.90, Levins finished 17th with a time of 17:11.70 and Bishop finished 19th with a time of 17:12.60.

Just behind those three was Zane McPeters in 21st with a time of 17:22.40 to claim 21st.

Cage Kizzire and JT Brownlee also finished inside the top 50 for the Jaguars. Kizzire finished 41st with a time of 18:24.50, while Brownlee finished 48th with a time of 18:33.80.

