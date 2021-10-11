Pelham decks out fire hydrants in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

PELHAM – The fire hydrants of the city of Pelham are getting a special makeover for the month of October. In honor of October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Pelham’s Fire Department is painting various hydrants throughout the city bright pink.

The project has been a popular tradition with the PFD for quite a few years now, except during 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak.

“The idea to paint hydrants pink happened a few years ago as a way to raise additional funds for the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama,” explained Robin Wilkinson, the administrative assistant to the fire chief of PFD. “We had been wearing and selling T-shirts since 2011, and about 5 years ago Fire Medic Buddy Ingleright and I were brainstorming on ideas.”

Ingleright and Wilkinson thought painting the hydrants pink would be a great way to tie the fire department with breast cancer awareness while also giving people a unique way to honor a loved one who has fought breast cancer.

Hydrants are painted following a $100 donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama. Individuals are allowed to pick which hydrant is painted pink, and a sign is placed next to the hydrant to honor their loved one.

“We do our best to accommodate the location of choice,” said Wilkinson. “Some people choose a location that they will drive past daily or perhaps the survivor or family member will pass by.”

The hydrants and the sign will remain in place until January when PFD begins their annual hydrant maintenance, and then the hydrant will be painted back to its original color.

All proceeds from the T-shirt purchases and hydrant donations will go to The Breast Cancer Research Foundation of Alabama.

Shirts may be purchase at Pelham Fire Station One located at 3162 Pelham Parkway, Pelham. Wilkinson said generally Monday through Friday is best during administrative office hours 7 a.m. – 4 p.m.