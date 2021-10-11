expand
Ad Spot

October 11, 2021

Shelby County Chamber holds 2nd annual Tourism and Recreation All Star Awards

By Meg Herndon

Published 9:31 am Monday, October 11, 2021

By MEG HERNDON | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Chamber held its second annual Tourism and Recreation All Star Awards at its October Connections Luncheon on Thursday, Oct. 7.

The awards recognized entities in the tourism and recreation business sector that excel each and every day at making Shelby County a more attractive destination for tourists and visitors.

“Congratulations to all of our recipients and of course to all of our nominees,” said Kirk Mancer, Shelby County Chamber president and CEO. “We appreciate what you and your colleagues do each and every year and day to help make our county a more attractive place and destination for tourists.”

Announcement of the nominees and winners was preceded by guest and speaker Kendall Williams, manager of tourism and events for Shelby County.

There were four categories recognized: lodging, restaurant, attractions and rising star.

The evaluation criteria included social media engagement, community engagement, informational packet and participation and investment in Shelby County.

The award recipients were as follows:

Rising Star

City of Chelsea’s Melrose Park and Splash Pad

Restaurant of the Year

Smiley Brothers Specialty Food

Lodging Facility of the Year

Candlewood Suites Alabaster

Attraction/Event of the Year

Pelham Racquet Club and Shelby County Arts Council

Nominees included: Alabama Wildlife Center, American Village Citizen Trust, Blue’s Bourbon & Brews, Candlewood Suites Alabaster, Champy’s Famous Fried Chicken, Chelsea Community Center, Melrose Park and Splash Pad, Delta Blues Hot Tamales, Fairfield Inn and Suites Pelham, Hampton Inn Pelham, Hampton Inn Suites 280 at Eagle Point, Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum, La Paz, Oak Mountain State Park, Old Baker Farm, Pelham Racquet Club, Shelby County Arts Council, Smiley Brothers, South City Theatre, Taco Mama 119, The Anvil Pub and Grill and The Juicy Seafood Kitchen and Bar.

More News

Pelham City Council hears proposal for health insurance stipend for city employees

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 9

Culpepper, Spain Park perform well at Dew It On The Trails event

Helena boys, girls dominate at own event

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

News

Pelham City Council hears proposal for health insurance stipend for city employees

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 9

News

Pelham resident, Samford professor honored with ‘Professor of the Game’ title

280 Main Story

Planning Commission OKs resubdivision of Church of the Highlands property off 119

Helena

Helena Hollow leads into a successful fall season

Columbiana

Shelby County Chamber holds 2nd annual Tourism and Recreation All Star Awards

News

Pelham decks out fire hydrants in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley scores season-high 55 points to clinch playoff spot

Columbiana

Marbury scores 10 unanswered late to down Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Harrell, defense lead Thompson to 26th straight win

280 Main Story

Vincent puts up 51 points in region win against Randolph County

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain celebrates seniors with dominant region win

Montevallo

Montevallo shuts down Sumter Central for region win

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools moves to mask-optional policy on campuses

Helena

United Way of Central Alabama providing assistance to those impacted by flood

280 Main Story

Local cities selected for inaugural Economic Development Academy

Helena

Helena Police Department launches Pink Patch Project for Breast Cancer Awareness

Alabaster Main Story

Clothing drive to support victims of domestic violence

280 Main Story

Hellbilly Hollow opens haunted house, announces special guests

280 Main Story

Briarwood falls to Mountain Brook for first loss of season

280 Main Story

Like Mike: Chelsea remembers former player with jaw-dropping win

News

Pelham locks up home field advantage with road win against Benjamin Russell

Calera

Helena downs Calera in thriller for 2nd region title in 3 years

Alabaster Main Story

A century in the making: Thompson High School celebrates 100-year anniversary