expand
Ad Spot

October 13, 2021

Helena Museum will be holding a celebration event honoring the anniversaries of the museum and Nash Bridge over the Cahaba River on Oct. 16 and Oct. 17. (Contributed)

Helena Museum hosts anniversary celebration

By Michelle Love

Published 12:00 pm Tuesday, October 12, 2021

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17, the Helena Museum will be holding a special celebration of the town’s two special anniversaries.

“We will be celebrating 80 years since Nash Bridge over the Cahaba River was dedicated, and 10 years since the museum opened,” said a representative for the Helena Historic Preservation Committee.

Nash Bridge over the Cahaba River was dedicated 80 years ago on Oct. 16, 1941, and the museum most recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. The two days are set to be full of fun and interesting events that can shed more light on what makes the town’s history so special.

Wrapped treats will be available  as well as prize drawings for all who come to the museum on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Helena Historic Group will be holding their monthly meeting at the museum, and will be available for a meet and greet with the public.

“Historian and author, Mr. Ken Penhale will be there with tours and information on both of these special anniversaries along with all things Helena,” said the representative.

Guests are welcome 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, and from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.

More News

Pelham city officials provide updates following flood

Expanding the footprint: A preview of Shelby County’s new services building on U.S. 280

Pelham City Council holds emergency meeting, declares local-level state of emergency following flood

Helena Museum hosts anniversary celebration

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

News

Pelham city officials provide updates following flood

280 Main Story

Expanding the footprint: A preview of Shelby County’s new services building on U.S. 280

BREAKING NEWS

Pelham City Council holds emergency meeting, declares local-level state of emergency following flood

Helena

Helena Museum hosts anniversary celebration

280 Main Story

New Starbucks location opens on Valleydale Road

Alabaster Main Story

Pelham-Alabaster Rotary Club plans Southern Christmas Bazaar

News

Pelham City Council hears proposal for health insurance stipend for city employees

280 Main Story

The Shelby County Football Show: Week 9

News

Pelham resident, Samford professor honored with ‘Professor of the Game’ title

280 Main Story

Planning Commission OKs resubdivision of Church of the Highlands property off 119

Helena

Helena Hollow leads into a successful fall season

Columbiana

Shelby County Chamber holds 2nd annual Tourism and Recreation All Star Awards

News

Pelham decks out fire hydrants in pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

280 Main Story

Coosa Valley scores season-high 55 points to clinch playoff spot

Columbiana

Marbury scores 10 unanswered late to down Shelby County

Alabaster Main Story

Harrell, defense lead Thompson to 26th straight win

280 Main Story

Vincent puts up 51 points in region win against Randolph County

280 Main Story

Oak Mountain celebrates seniors with dominant region win

Montevallo

Montevallo shuts down Sumter Central for region win

280 Main Story

Hoover City Schools moves to mask-optional policy on campuses

Helena

United Way of Central Alabama providing assistance to those impacted by flood

280 Main Story

Local cities selected for inaugural Economic Development Academy

Helena

Helena Police Department launches Pink Patch Project for Breast Cancer Awareness

Alabaster Main Story

Clothing drive to support victims of domestic violence