Helena Museum hosts anniversary celebration

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – On Saturday, Oct. 16 and Sunday, Oct. 17, the Helena Museum will be holding a special celebration of the town’s two special anniversaries.

“We will be celebrating 80 years since Nash Bridge over the Cahaba River was dedicated, and 10 years since the museum opened,” said a representative for the Helena Historic Preservation Committee.

Nash Bridge over the Cahaba River was dedicated 80 years ago on Oct. 16, 1941, and the museum most recently celebrated their 10-year anniversary. The two days are set to be full of fun and interesting events that can shed more light on what makes the town’s history so special.

Wrapped treats will be available as well as prize drawings for all who come to the museum on Saturday and Sunday. On Sunday, Oct. 17, the Helena Historic Group will be holding their monthly meeting at the museum, and will be available for a meet and greet with the public.

“Historian and author, Mr. Ken Penhale will be there with tours and information on both of these special anniversaries along with all things Helena,” said the representative.

Guests are welcome 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, and from 1-3 p.m. Sunday.