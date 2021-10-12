Pelham-Alabaster Rotary Club plans Southern Christmas Bazaar

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

Christmas is coming early for residents of Pelham and Alabaster. The Pelham-Alabaster Rotary Club is hosting Southern Christmas Bazaar fundraiser on Saturday, Oct. 23.

More than 50 merchants from Alabama and surrounding states are set to participate in the bazaar. Guests are welcome to shop and enjoy the wide assortment of fun and unique Christmas items available for purchase.

Items available for purchase will include clothing, food, collectibles, decorations and much more. The bazaar will even be divided up into fun, Christmas-themed sections such as Candy Cane Lane, Mistletoe Drive and Jingle Bell Parkway.

All proceeds from the Southern Christmas Bazaar will benefit the projects of the Alabaster-Pelham Rotary Club. Refreshments will be available, and the Rotary Club plans to have Santa Claus available for pictures with children.

A Southern Christmas Bazaar will be held at the Pelham Civic Complex and Ice Arena on Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Tickets will be available at the door for $7 for everyone aged 7 and up. Children six and under are free. Bring a canned food item to donate to Manna Ministries, a local food rescue charity, and save $1 off the adult admission price.