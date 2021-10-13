Helena’s annual pumpkin house begins construction

By MICHELLE LOVE | Staff Writer

HELENA – Along with cooler weather, you know fall has officially arrived in Helena once the annual pumpkin house arrives. Construction on the house, located in Old Town Helena, officially began Wednesday night, Oct. 13.

The idea for the pumpkin house came from Helena City Councilmember Chris VanCleave, and was a hit last year throughout the community.

“This inviting community focal point, brought hundreds of people into Helena last year to see the house, take photos and enjoy all that Helena has to offer,” VanCleave wrote in a press release.

VanCleave worked with Helena’s Public Works Director Jason Poe and Poe’s team to bring the pumpkin house to life. Poe and VanCleave have also worked together on the creation of Helena’s new “Perimeter Park,” which according to VanCleave will “provide park seating, a newly constructed rock wall, lighting and the installation of a historic themed clock, which is scheduled for completion by month end.”

“Partnerships such as this between municipal boards and city departments can yield positive outcomes from everyone working together and this effort certainly does that, said Helena Mayor Brian Puckett.

The pumpkin house is located near the red caboose in Old Town Helena, and is open to the public to peruse and take pictures.

“It is a wonderful place to take fall family photos,” said Beautification Board Chairperson Kim Edwards. “The beautification board has two main goals: to bring people together, and to make Helena a beautiful place to live, work and shop. Annual events such as this, and our upcoming Christmas Tree lighting exist to help sustain the wonderful quality of life, we all enjoy here.”

Construction on the pumpkin house is set to go from Wednesday, Oct. 13 until possibly Friday, Oct. 15, after which it will be open to the public.

For more information on Helena Beautification Board events and projects, follow their Helena Beautiful Facebook page.